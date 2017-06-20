RSS

Modest Mussorgsky

msologo.jpg.jpe

The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Classical music composers have often—and quite evocatively—been influenced by other art forms, principally the visual arts. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two such works this weekend, including the most famous one of all, fro... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:29 PM A&E Feature

classical_pre.jpg.jpe

Imperial Russia is often painted in the grim hues of Siberian exile and political repression, yet a glittering culture coalesced there during the 19th and early 20th centuries—one that continues to influence the arts and imagination more

Mar 5, 2013 11:16 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES