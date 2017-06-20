Modest Mussorgsky
A Captivated Contrast at Milwaukee Symphony’s Final Concert for the Season
The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Musical Pictures at the MSO
Classical music composers have often—and quite evocatively—been influenced by other art forms, principally the visual arts. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two such works this weekend, including the most famous one of all, fro... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:29 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Imperial Riches
Imperial Russia is often painted in the grim hues of Siberian exile and political repression, yet a glittering culture coalesced there during the 19th and early 20th centuries—one that continues to influence the arts and imagination more
Mar 5, 2013 11:16 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music