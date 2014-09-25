Modus Operandi Movie
Frankie Latina’s Snapshot
Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Director Frankie Latina andscreenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot ,through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latinahopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this s.. more
Mar 9, 2013 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Public Image Ltd.
After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lewis Black
Breaking into the popular consciousness with his regular “Back in Black” segments on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” comedian Lewis Black seemed to tap a bottomless well of anger and vitriol, like a funnier version of the &ldquo more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee