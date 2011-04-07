Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai is post-rock. Mogwai is drone-rock. Mogwai is space-rock. Mogwai is quiet, melodic and beautiful. Mogwai is the loudest thing known to man.On the opening track, "White Noise," Mogwai is reminiscent of King Crimson's more
Apr 7, 2011 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Every Day in the Black Community
Moses Stanton is a black grocer sitting in his banker’s office applying for a second mortgage. Yes, he always paid his mortgage on time, but he’s considered too generous for giving groceries to the poor. The banker is a friendly white man proff.. more
Feb 28, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Fugitive’s Finale
“The Fugitive” was reaching the end of the line by 1967 as Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) hopped one Greyhound after another, more to slip the tightening dragnet around him than to find the one-armed man who murdered his wife. Volume 2 of .. more
Feb 12, 2011 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mogwai @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Mogwai has been polishing their rock instrumentals since 1995, but the Glaswegians seem to Mr. Beast ,Concert Reviews more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews 3 Comments
May 7 - May 13
Saturday, May 9 Salt Creek @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 9:30 p,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mogwai @ Turner Hall Ballroom, May 9
Scottish post-rock pioneers Mogwai, whose crashing, crescendoing guitar-based instrumentals have inspired modern groups like Explosions in the Sky, have included a May 9 stop at the Turner Hall Ballroom on their latest tour behind their sixth albu.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bucks Don't Stop Here
The guys did their observing indifferent cities last week before getting together Sunday in Cathedral Square to compare notes. Frank: I’m just back from our nation’s capital, my friend, and the Bucks’ drafting of Joe Alexander was pop... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports