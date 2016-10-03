Mojo Dojo
Zombie Boardgame Improv Comedy with No Dice
Back in 1978, SPI did a Dawn of the Dead board game. No kidding. I think it might have even been licensed directly through George Romero. I seem to remember hanging out in a comic book shop back in the early ’90s actually playing the thing. It’s.. more
Lee Rowley for Urban Ecology
It’s always nice to see local arts supporting other worthy causes. In an increasingly difficult world for the arts, it can be difficult to connect-up with the community. Fundraising events for local nonprofits are a really reassuring synthes.. more
Mojo Dojo Auditions
Comedy thrives on the unexpected. The unexpected is much more likely to happen with new, untested energies that need to periodically be freshened-up with strange new people. Milwaukee-based improv group Mojo Dojo is looking for new talent .. more
Comic Book-Based Improv with Mojo Dojo
The stylish superhero comedy Deadpool has been much more successful at the box office than anyone might have expected. Opening weekend of Deadpool was so good that they’re already talking about a sequel. Hip superhero comedy seems to be em.. more
Relationship Secrets with Mojo Dojo
Back in the mid-’90s, there was a story on NPR about an anonymous confession line that had been set-up. In an era before the rampant proliferation of an infant internet, people could feel free to call a line and leave a message on a machine th.. more
No Dice Improv Next Month
Once again next month James Boland GMs another evening of improv comedy/fantasy role-playing hybrid as he and a party of Milwaukee improv comics present No Dice: Improvised DnD. It’s the classic paper-and-dice role-playing game without th.. more
Scattered Holiday Comedy
As of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of snow to make the coming holiday feel festive. (I seem to remember some meteorologist talking about the possibility of rain.) Improv and sketch comedy are there to help in tiny, little comedy pac.. more
Mojo Dojo Student Showcase at Month’s End
James Boland: the mind behind No Dice: Improv DnD has been teaching a course in comedy called Mojo Dojo. Knowing absolutely nothing about it, I can honestly say the class sounds interesting. Boland’s actually a very funny guy. I’ve seen him in a n.. more
Party of Haters
A popular epithet among young people these days is “hater.” They really don’t like intolerance. More of us should start calling out hatred when we see it.That is especially true when one of our two major political parties has made a co more
News of the Weird
Raymond Roberts, 25, was arrested in Manatee County, Fla., in September after an ordinary traffic stop turned up a strong smell of marijuana. At the behest of deputies, Roberts removed a baggie of marijuana from his buttocks. When the deput... more
Brewcity Bruisers Fifth Anniversary Party
Milwaukee’s hard-partying, ever-growing roller derby league the Brewcity Bruisers celebrates its fifth anniversary with a bash at Turner Hall Ballroom, featuring music from WMSE DJ Dori Zori and performances from three Milwaukee bands: indi... more
Jukebox the Ghost w/ Elizabeth and the Catapult @ Cactus Club
Jukebox the Ghost pianist Ben Thornewill didn’t have any luck goading guitarist Tommy Siegel into making a silly face he thought the audience might enjoy. The face, Siegel explained, was an exaggerated frown that he sometimes makes when lis... more
The Ideologies Behind the Ideologues
Let nobody accuse the tea party enthusiasts of lacking intellectual sophistication, no matter what their favorite candidates might say about evolution, civil rights, masturbation or alcohol prohibition.According to The New York Times, the m... more
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka Dr. H. more
Earth Poets & Musicians
The green-minded Earth Poets & Musicians collective first performed together on Earth Day 1988, and even as members have come and gone over the decades, the group has carried on, performing at environmental milestones. The current lineup.. more
‘Sinkhole de My-Oh’
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I don’t want to say we’ve had a tad way too much of the humidity ’round our neck of the woods day after day after day, but I got out of the shower just more
