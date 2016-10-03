RSS

Back in 1978, SPI did a Dawn of the Dead board game. No kidding. I think it might have even been licensed directly through George Romero. I seem to remember hanging out in a comic book shop back in the early ’90s actually playing the thing. It’s.. more

Oct 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s always nice to see local arts supporting other worthy causes. In an increasingly difficult world for the arts, it can be difficult to connect-up with the community. Fundraising events for local nonprofits are a really reassuring synthes.. more

Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Comedy thrives on the unexpected. The unexpected is much more likely to happen with new, untested energies that need to periodically be freshened-up with strange new people. Milwaukee-based improv group Mojo Dojo is looking for new talent .. more

Feb 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The stylish superhero comedy Deadpool has been much more successful at the box office than anyone might have expected. Opening weekend of Deadpool was so good that they’re already talking about a sequel. Hip superhero comedy seems to be em.. more

Feb 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Back in the mid-’90s, there was a story on NPR about an anonymous confession line that had been set-up. In an era before the rampant proliferation of an infant internet, people could feel free to call a line and leave a message on a machine th.. more

Feb 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Once again next month James Boland GMs another evening of improv comedy/fantasy role-playing hybrid as he and a party of Milwaukee improv comics present No Dice: Improvised DnD. It’s the classic paper-and-dice role-playing game without th.. more

Jan 29, 2016 12:00 PM Comedy

As of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of snow to make the coming holiday feel festive. (I seem to remember some meteorologist talking about the possibility of rain.) Improv and sketch comedy are there to help in tiny, little comedy pac.. more

Dec 8, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

James Boland: the mind behind No Dice: Improv DnD has been teaching a course in comedy called Mojo Dojo. Knowing absolutely nothing about it, I can honestly say the class sounds interesting. Boland’s actually a very funny guy. I’ve seen him in a n.. more

Jul 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

A popular epithet among young people these days is “hater.” They really don’t like intolerance. More of us should start calling out hatred when we see it.That is especially true when one of our two major political parties has made a co more

Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Raymond Roberts, 25, was arrested in Manatee County, Fla., in September after an ordinary traffic stop turned up a strong smell of marijuana. At the behest of deputies, Roberts removed a baggie of marijuana from his buttocks. When the deput... more

Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s hard-partying, ever-growing roller derby league the Brewcity Bruisers celebrates its fifth anniversary with a bash at Turner Hall Ballroom, featuring music from WMSE DJ Dori Zori and performances from three Milwaukee bands: indi... more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jukebox the Ghost pianist Ben Thornewill didn’t have any luck goading guitarist Tommy Siegel into making a silly face he thought the audience might enjoy. The face, Siegel explained, was an exaggerated frown that he sometimes makes when lis... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Let nobody accuse the tea party enthusiasts of lacking intellectual sophistication, no matter what their favorite candidates might say about evolution, civil rights, masturbation or alcohol prohibition.According to The New York Times, the m... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka Dr. H. more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The green-minded Earth Poets & Musicians collective first performed together on Earth Day 1988, and even as members have come and gone over the decades, the group has carried on, performing at environmental milestones. The current lineup.. more

Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I don’t want to say we’ve had a tad way too much of the humidity ’round our neck of the woods day after day after day, but I got out of the shower just more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

