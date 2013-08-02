RSS

Mollie Boutell-Butler

The summer is very weird for theatre. Things sometimes get announced only a couple of weeks before they open. And sometimes those things end up sounding really extremely cool. Like for instance this free outdoor production of The Penelopiad that'.. more

Aug 2, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

blogimage9465.jpe

Entertaining visitors from out of state or out of town? Handthem a copy of Mollie Boutell Wisconsin:An ,Books more

Jan 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Dancework's first show of the 2008-2009 season is every bit in keeping with its reputation Flashdance ,Classical Music/Dance more

Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage3905.jpe

   "New Intersections: Form and Meaning in Design," the current exhibit in the Brooks Stevens Gallery at MIAD is, as it intends to be, completely fun and very provocative. As consumer,Art more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 7 Comments

blogimage3691.jpe

  Photography has long held a unique place in art. Sometimes it's conceptual, sometim Nicole ,Art more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

blogimage3330.jpe

  If the idea of organic clothing gives you visions of shapeless hemp sacks worn by g Mirrors ,A&E Feature more

Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

blogimage3192.jpe

Ina world where people do everything online, from paying parking ticketsto buying sho Where did you get the idea for ArtMail? ,Off the Cuff more

Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage2994.jpe

   When Mike Brenner threatened last winter to closeHotcakes Gallery and leave Check out the MIGA Gallery Night map and eventsat migaonline.com. ,A&E Feature more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage2352.jpe

Tuckedin the basement at WoodlandPatternBook On Sunday, June 8, WoodlandPattern hosts readings by Riverwest authors and art act ,A&E Feature more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage2108.jpe

  Hotcakes’last hurrah is this year’s “Third MARN Mentors Show,&rd something ,Art more

May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1122.jpe

HotcakesGallerymay be preparing to shut down in a couple of months, but the workcurrentl See the works of Meredith Dittmar and Betsy Walton at Hotcakes through March 22. ,Art more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Change and loss are such defining parts of the human con Tall Tales from the Wide Sky. ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage514.jpe

When longtime collaborator and co-director Sarah Wilbur left for California last summer, K Guys on Ice ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

TheEast Side’s landscape may evolve around it, but Wisconsin’s oldestMiddle TyWade, D.C., received his doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropracticand has a privat ,Dining Out more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES