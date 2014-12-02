Molly Cool'S
Ale Asylum Opens in December
Ale Asylum Riverhouse will be opening in the former Molly Cool's space inmid-December at 1110 N. Old World Third St. The restaurant and bar is notaffiliated with Madison-based Ale Asylum Brewery, but will offer Ale Asylum (check out its Beer Adv.. more
Dec 2, 2014 3:53 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
Midlake w/ Jason Lytle, John Grant and Heidi Spencer
For their lauded 2006 record The Trials of Van Occupanther , the Denton, Texas, folk-rock group Midlake refined their sound, forming an astute homage to the dramatics of ’70s AM rock, right down to the analog synthesizers. more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Molly Cool’s Heats Up Downtown Dining
The name Molly Cool is unique to this location, as Premier tries to giveevery restaurant a distinct personality, but the setting remainssimilar to Kincaid’s. The woodwork, furnishings and layout ,Dining Out more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments