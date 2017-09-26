Molly Dubin
Finding Rest on 'The Seventh Day' at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Through Dec. 31 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Jews of Argentina at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
The exhibition “Southern Exposure: Jews of Argentina” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a reminder that Latin America was also a magnet for the same sort of huddled masses that passed through Ellis Island. more
Nov 3, 2015 6:44 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Off The Cuff with Patti Sherman-Cisler
Interview with Patti Sherman-Cisler, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s executive director. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:50 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Jews Who Rock
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more
May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Blaine Schultz Visual Arts
Interview with Molly Dubin on Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century"
Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more
Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE