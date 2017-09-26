RSS

Molly Dubin

artreview_jewishmuseum_c.widea.jpg

Through Dec. 31 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Visual Arts

artreview_jewsishmuseum_b.jpg.jpe

The exhibition “Southern Exposure: Jews of Argentina” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a reminder that Latin America was also a magnet for the same sort of huddled masses that passed through Ellis Island. more

Nov 3, 2015 6:44 PM Visual Arts

patti.jpg.jpe

Interview with Patti Sherman-Cisler, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s executive director. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:50 PM Off the Cuff

art2.jpg.jpe

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more

May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

warhol-new.jpg.jpe

Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more

Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Visual Arts

Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES