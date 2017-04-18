Molly Rhode
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
A Light-handed Exploration of Loneliness
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A Noël Coward Comedy at Broadway Theatre Center
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more
Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Fallen Angels’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter Comes to First Stage
First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more
Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
An Exuberant Middle-School Odyssey
First Stage’s Big Nate: The Musical! is a charming adventure in the life of “sixth-grade Renaissance man” Nate Wright. more
Mar 2, 2015 3:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Anatole, the Mouse with Big Ideas
For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more
Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
A Triumph from Start to Finish
Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more
Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Light, Satisfying Musical Theatre
Sometimes you don't want to have to watch anything particularly deep. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy light, classy rock in a musical theater setting. This month, Skylight Music Theatre responds to that desire more
Mar 14, 2013 1:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Clockmaker’s Dream
Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Witty 'Thousand Words'
Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Power Through Simplicity
A very, very big rural Wisconsin is brought to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center. Lisa Schlenker's set uses a great deal of vertical space to lock in that feeling of immensityin an immensity painted in striking clarity with the photons ca.. more
Oct 21, 2010 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Children Behind The Scenes and The Rhode Sisters In Door County
Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more
Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Celebrates Close Of 35th Season
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is closing a remarkably solid 35th season with its annual gala on Friday, June 4th. The venerable theatre company celebrates those close of another successful season at LaLune Collection World Headquarters . . . a c.. more
May 26, 2010 10:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Master Muralist
Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Times of Harvey Milk
A tireless organizer and campaigner, Milk was drawn to politics by the necessity of protecting his own community, but he was never a single-issue politician, forming alliances with labor, the elderly and other minorities over everything fro... more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Admirals w/ The BoDeans
The Milwaukee Admirals offer fans perhaps the biggest carrot of the season tonight with a post-game concert from The BoDeans, the beloved Milwaukee band and perennial Summerfest headliners. That group is riding high from last year’s Still, ... more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee