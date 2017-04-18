RSS

Molly Rhode

Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Theater

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Theater

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more

Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Theater

First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more

Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s Big Nate: The Musical! is a charming adventure in the life of “sixth-grade Renaissance man” Nate Wright. more

Mar 2, 2015 3:45 PM Theater

For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more

Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Theater

Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more

Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Theater

Sometimes you don't want to have to watch anything particularly deep. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy light, classy rock in a musical theater setting. This month, Skylight Music Theatre responds to that desire more

Mar 14, 2013 1:58 AM Theater

Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Theater

A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more

Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Theater

Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

A very, very big rural Wisconsin is brought to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center. Lisa Schlenker's set uses a great deal of vertical space to lock in that feeling of immensityin an immensity painted in striking clarity with the photons ca.. more

Oct 21, 2010 10:10 PM Theater

Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more

Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is closing a remarkably solid 35th season with its annual gala on Friday, June 4th. The venerable theatre company celebrates those close of another successful season at LaLune Collection World Headquarters . . . a c.. more

May 26, 2010 10:44 AM Theater

Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more

Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Books

A tireless organizer and campaigner, Milk was drawn to politics by the necessity of protecting his own community, but he was never a single-issue politician, forming alliances with labor, the elderly and other minorities over everything fro... more

Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals offer fans perhaps the biggest carrot of the season tonight with a post-game concert from The BoDeans, the beloved Milwaukee band and perennial Summerfest headliners. That group is riding high from last year’s Still, ... more

Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

