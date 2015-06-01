RSS

Molly Ringwald

JohnHughes had the good fortune of being the Hollywood writer-director best able tomeasure the pulse of that all-important teen audience. His era was the ‘80s,when Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985) and Ferris Bueller’s DayOff (.. more

Jun 1, 2015 10:05 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan..... more

May 17, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, an outsider or a hopeless dweeb needs to adopt John Waters as his or her fairy godfather. Waters put himself on America’s reverse cultural map with Pink Flamingos, in which his star, Divine, snacks on... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Books

