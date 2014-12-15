RSS

Monarch Lounge

aroundmke_cookiecontestsale.jpg.jpe

Love the holidays, hate the baking? Looking to support agood cause but unsure where to start? You are in luck! Marcus RestaurantGroup’s “Dough Ho Ho Cookie Tasting and Bake Sale” covers both bases. Tryand buy cookies while also supporting th.. more

Dec 15, 2014 9:34 PM Around MKE

dininged_monarchlounge_b.jpg.jpe

Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11056.jpe

Sustainability has become a crucial theme ecologically and economically. But without sustainable values, little good can be accomplished as a society or as individuals. Peter Buffett joins the values discussion with Life is What You Make It... more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES