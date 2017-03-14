Money
Alliance Tax Offers Specialized Tax Resolution
Each year, millions of individuals, families and businesses filetheir income taxes for the previous year. Often, a significant life event willtake place like a change in income, marriage, or birth of a child which can causemistakes, cost.. more
Mar 14, 2017 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Promoting Financial Well Being with America Saves Week
Justtwo out of every five U.S. households report good or excellentprogress in meeting their savings needs. So America Saves Week is an annualopportunity since 2007 for financial institutions, government agencies,employers, bloggers and or.. more
Feb 27, 2017 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Al Basile: Mid-Century Modern (Sweetspot Records)
On Mid-Century Modern, Rhode Island-based vocalist and cornet player Al Basile merges bouncy old-school, horn-fueled soul music with contemporary arrangements and flawless production. The arrangements also are stacked with mighty blues guit... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:25 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
New Historical Drama This Month
\\r\\n\\r\\n\\r\\nOn Jul. 2, 1881, President James Garfield was shot twice. One bullet glanced of his arm. The other shattered a rib and embedded itself into his abdomen. An old friend of his, Doctor Willard Bliss treated him, laying odds on his s.. more
Jun 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blake Shelton is Summerfest's Second 2016 Marcus Amphitheater Headliner
Following last month's announcement that Selena Gomez would open Summerfest as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016, today the festival announced its second main-stage headliner: Blake Shelton. Once of country's most personab.. more
Nov 5, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Saving Money, Handling Emergencies
As stock markets rocket and tumble, entire nations (plus Puerto Rico) threaten tongo bust, that compendium of common sense, the Readers Digest, steps forward with a pair of handbooks designed to he,Books more
Aug 31, 2015 11:45 AM David Luhrssen Books
Finding a Financial Advisor You Can Trust
Financial security is a difficult thing to achieve on your own, but there are a surprising amount of people who don't use the services of a financial adviser. If you're looking to improve the organization of your finances, save for the future, and.. more
Apr 30, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Top 6 Mistakes of Self-Prepared Tax Returns
1. Selecting the Correct Filing StatusShould you file Single or Head of Household? Are you Married Filing Joint or Married Filing Separate? The filing status to use is based on your status at the end of the preceding year.Did you get divorced.. more
Mar 30, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content 2 Comments
When America First Met China: An Exotic History of Tea, Drugs, and Money in the Age of Sail (Liveright), by Eric Jay Dolin
Well before it became a political football, China made headlines with tales of economic growth in the face of a global downturn and reports of poor conditions in its factories. Eric Jay Dolin’s well-crafted account of chapter one in more
Nov 13, 2012 2:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
Issue of the Week: Why Is Abele Afraid to Let the Public Speak?
With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Wisconsin Divided But Not Conquered
One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Money out as AAA manager; Gamel comments to blame?
The Brewers decided to shake things up on their off day by announcing a complete restructuring of their minor league coaching situation.A lot of changes were made, but none are so glaring as the removal of Don Money as AAA manager. Money spent t.. more
Sep 22, 2011 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Why China Is Laughing All the Way to the Bank
The global impact of the American debt crisis—and the likelihood of permanent damage to American interests—are already visible to Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) from his perch as chairman... more
Aug 1, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Travel Through Time With First Stage’s ‘Magic Bicycle’
The Magic Bicycle ,Theater more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Claude Lévi-Strauss: The Poet in the Laboratory (Penguin Press), by Patrick Wilcken
For Claude Lévi-Strauss, anthropology was not merely the study of marginal, “primitive” societies, but also the road to discovering the deep laws of human life and nature itself. Patrick Wilcken’s biography is a fascinating and cr more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Out-of-State Corporations Can Pour Unlimited Amounts of Money into Wisconsin Elections
Sick of campaign ads yet?Well, watch out—it’s going to get worse in the seven weeks leading up to the Nov. 2 general election.And the worst part is that Wisconsin voters won’t know precisely who is paying for ads promoting or slammin more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Krugman Calls Paul Ryan’s Roadmap “A Fraud”
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has a scorcher on Rep. Paul Ryan, the alleged “intellectual” of the conservative movement. Krugman’s not the first one to notice that the GOP’s Young Gun is shooting blanks. But his.. more
Aug 6, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Neon Indian Has a Lo-Fi Cell Phone
Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
O.A.R.
Though sometimes dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between all their tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yoga with a Baseball Player? Groundskeeper for a Day?
This is a super-interesting article about how teams are finding new and different ways to bring in money - though at least half of the ideas featured had their proceeds going to charity, so I'm not certain the writer got enough focus going.Being a.. more
Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports