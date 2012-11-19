RSS
Genghis Khan’s Do-It-Yourself Barbecue
There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Genghis Khan)
Inrecent years, chains featuring Mongolian barbecue have appeared inGlendale and Brookfield. They can be fun, as you choose freshingredients, noodles and sauce and then have a chef cook them for youo,Dining Out more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
