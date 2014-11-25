Monica Rodero
‘Duetted’ & ‘Connected’
The husband-and-wife team of Dan Schuchart and Monica Rodero performed Duetted, featuring works by various choreographers, at Danceworks. Schuchart then presented his audience-interactive piece, Connected. more
Nov 25, 2014 9:24 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Dance Partners Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart
Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more
Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Dancing Around the Mysteries of Life
All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more
May 13, 2014 3:39 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance Happening: Sight Readings
How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more
Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM John Schneider Dance
'Wild Night' Celebrates 25 Years of Wild Space
It is to the lasting credit of founding choreographer Debra Loewen and the artists and community members who have worked with her or otherwise given their support that her Wild Space Dance Company has made it through 25 seasons... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music