RSS

Monica Rodero

dancereview_duetedandconnected_(byjefflarson).jpg.jpe

The husband-and-wife team of Dan Schuchart and Monica Rodero performed Duetted, featuring works by various choreographers, at Danceworks. Schuchart then presented his audience-interactive piece, Connected. more

Nov 25, 2014 9:24 PM Classical Music

Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more

Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM Classical Music

dancereve.jpg.jpe

All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more

May 13, 2014 3:39 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more

Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more

Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM Dance

It is to the lasting credit of founding choreographer Debra Loewen and the artists and community members who have worked with her or otherwise given their support that her Wild Space Dance Company has made it through 25 seasons... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES