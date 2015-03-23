Monopoly
Playing the Scene
Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more
Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Former Energy Secretary Chu on Utilities’ Attacks on Solar: “Bullshit
Unfortunately, We Energiesisn’t the only fossil fuel-based utility that’s attackingsolar panel owners. It’s part of a nationalcampaign to destroy the solar industry by making clean energy unaffordable forthe average homeowner. The utiliti.. more
Aug 29, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Milwaukee County Moves to Regulate Taxicabs
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more
Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Taxicab Drivers Not Happy with City’s Study of New Regulations
Now that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits has been declared unconstitutional, the Milwaukee Common Council has an opportunity to develop new taxicab permitting more
Jul 17, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee’s Cabbies Win Again In Court, But…
It’s not like the Milwaukee Common Council hadn’t been warned that its strict cap on taxicab permits was on shaky constitutional ground. more
Jun 6, 2013 2:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dark Star Orchestra
The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Avishai Cohen
The sound of many contemporary jazz musicians comes from a generic anywhere, rooted in nothing but their conservatory training. Bassist-vocalist Avishai Cohen is one player who sounds much like the place where he lives. Aurora is unmistakab... more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews