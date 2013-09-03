Monster Jam
Snow White en Espanol
TheOscar-winning success of The Artist may have been an anomaly in cinema history; theartful silent triumph hasn’t exactly opened the floodgates to non-talkingpictures but a precedent was set. Perhaps The Artist encouraged Spanishdire.. more
Sep 3, 2013 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kochanski's Concertina Held a Pro-Gun Rally Yesterday
Gun politics were always going to be the elephant in the room after Andy Kochanski, owner of Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, shot and killed a robbery suspect at his bar earlier this month, but for a while there seemed to be no need to dwell on .. more
Aug 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vincente Minnelli’s Life and Films
Vincente Minnelli’s most popular movies were never forgotten, but there was a time when he was almost better known as Liza’s dad than as director of American in Paris and Gigi. Although the influential generation of film critics who came of age i.. more
Apr 16, 2010 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Monster Jam
Monster Jam is one of the best known monster-truck franchises, thanks to the event’s long-running television show on the Speed network. Though to most spectators Monster Jam’s live events can seem chaotic—an excuse for 12-foot-tall, tric more
Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Monster Jam
Monster Jam is one of the best known monster-truck franchises, thanks to the event’s long-running television show on the Speed network. Though to most spectators Monster Jam’s live events can seem chaotic—an excuse for 12-foot-tall, tric more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Monster Jam
Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! The biggest, baddest, most spine shattering monster trucks burst into Milwaukee to unleash havoc inside the Bradley Center tonight at the 7:30 p.m. Monster Jam. Few things are ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Monster Jam
Friday! Friday! Friday! The biggest, baddest, most spine shattering monster trucks burst into Milwaukee to unleash havoc inside the Bradley Center tonight at the 7:30 p.m. Monster Jam. Few things are more m,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments