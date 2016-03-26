RSS

Monster Mayhem

12510513_10153777199236280_2376963514687968816_n.jpg.jpe

The comedy is a half a century old. It’s one of the single most successful comic premises to come out of the 20th century with a movie, a few TV series and countless productions to its credit. (The most recent incarnation is a CBS TV series .. more

Mar 26, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

“Inspired by real events,” <em>The Whistleblower</em> visits Bosnia in the rubble-strewn aftermath of the Yugoslav civil war and finds power, corruption and liesnot just among the bribe-taking, uncaring local authorities but also the U.N. official.. more

Feb 20, 2012 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

This haunted location is underneath Paulo's Pizza. There have beenreports of zombie activity and the creation of a powerful hideousmonster. Investigations were cut short last year when the government ordered a quarantine of the secret insta... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES