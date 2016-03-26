Monster Mayhem
Auditions for Felix and Oscar
The comedy is a half a century old. It’s one of the single most successful comic premises to come out of the 20th century with a movie, a few TV series and countless productions to its credit. (The most recent incarnation is a CBS TV series .. more
Mar 26, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rachel Weisz Blows the Whistle
“Inspired by real events,” <em>The Whistleblower</em> visits Bosnia in the rubble-strewn aftermath of the Yugoslav civil war and finds power, corruption and liesnot just among the bribe-taking, uncaring local authorities but also the U.N. official.. more
Feb 20, 2012 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Monster Mayhem 2010
This haunted location is underneath Paulo's Pizza. There have beenreports of zombie activity and the creation of a powerful hideousmonster. Investigations were cut short last year when the government ordered a quarantine of the secret insta... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE