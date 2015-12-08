Of Monsters And Men
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 10-16
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! at the Disco will Headline FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows
Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more
Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee