Monta Ellis
GOING 3 ON 3: J.J. Redick, Monta Ellis, Brandon Jennings
After two agonizing losses coming out of the all-star break, the Bucks swung a trade that made a major change to their backcourt. The immediate result: another agonizing loss. Artie's phone rang the next day... more
Feb 25, 2013 4:36 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Brandon Jennings: Point of No Return?
The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Steering to Escape the Circle Route
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Not With a Bango, But a Whimper
It was a modest goal, to be sure, but it was within the Bucks' reach. Energized by the mid-March trade that landed shooting guard Monta Ellis from Golden State, they climbed to the .500 mark on April 7 and were a half-game behind New York..... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
No Time Like Now for a Re-Revamping
Two years ago, a midseason trade for John Salmons energized the Bucks and helped propel them to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. But in a scenario all too familiar over the last decade, the good times didn't last. Now the ... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports