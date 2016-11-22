RSS

Montana

film_arrival_a.jpg.jpe

Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more

Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM Film Reviews

The following is my Top Ten List for the year. 1. Zodiac: Sublimely methodical and equally eerie, David Fincher’s meditative thriller about the allure and pratfalls of obsession is itself obsessed, with information, just before our era of informa.. more

Feb 3, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage440.jpe

Pre-emptively skirting an insufferable future where people call her Hannah Montana for the The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES