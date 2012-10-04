Montee Ball
Those Were the Real Ones, Right?
The Packers didn't just stabilize their season by edging New Orleans, 28-27, at Lambeau Field. They also salvaged part of the weekend for fans who'd suffered through the Badgers' come-from-ahead loss at Nebraska and the... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:05 PM Frank Clines More Sports
False Starts, and Not Just for Teams
Let's just say the state's football fans have had better weekends. First the Badgers flopped at Oregon State, 10-7, going scoreless for the first 58-plus minutes. Then the Packers opened their season with a frustrating 30-22 loss to San F... more
Sep 14, 2012 2:44 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Bucky Better Watch His Step
Lofty expectations are terrific for a sports team—if they're fulfilled. Just ask the Packers how they feel about the “15-1, then one and done” sequel to a Super Bowl title. Now it's the... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports