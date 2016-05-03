Montreux Jazz Festival
Al Jarreau: Live at Montreux 1993 (Eagle Records)
Al Jarreau began by singing with Milwaukee R&B combos in the early 1960s; by the mid-’70s he was a rising jazz vocalist on the national stage. He has performed at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival many times since then, including the 1... more
May 3, 2016 3:46 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Santana & McLaughlin: Invitation to Illumination: Live at Montreux 2011 (Universal/Eagle Records)
The Montreux Jazz Festival has been the stage for Carlos Santana and John McLaughlin several times, but the sometimes partners played together at the annual event for the first time in 2011. Invitation to Illumination: Live at Montreux 2011... more
Sep 29, 2015 6:23 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 18
Driven by passion and poverty, the legendary Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow embarked on a murderous two-year crime spree during the Great Depression. In the A&E Channel documentaries on this DVD, the couple lived by stealing, maintained clo... more
Nov 17, 2013 7:55 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Mar 7, 2013 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Simply Red Live
By the time Simply Red disbanded in 2010, singer Mick Hucknall and company had scored many gold albums and international hit singles such as “Money's too Tight to Mention,” “Holding Back the Years” and “The Right Thing.” These and many other pop s.. more
May 29, 2012 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Miles at Montreux
Miles Davis was thin and cool, his face half hidden behind bumblebee shades. He glanced warily at his band and past the cameras ringing the stage at the 1973 Montreux Jazz Festival. The electronic tinkle and hum from the musicians as they warmed.. more
Jun 23, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Poetry of Rilke (North Point Press), translated by Edward Snow
Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Mat Kearney
You might not know Mat Kearney (although VH1 thinks you ought to, that’s why the station once booked him on their “You Oughta Know Tour”), but if you watch TV, there’s a good chance you’ve heard some of his music. It’s more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band
Though Bright Eye was already an amorphous project, with a revolving line-up from album to album and tour to tour, Oberst put that group on hiatus last year to release a self-titled solo album, which he recorded with a new ensemble dubbed... more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee