Monty Python
Milwaukee PBS Responds to Changing Times and Threatened Budgets
Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more
May 2, 2017 4:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features 6 Comments
'Spamalot' in Racine
The precise trajectory of Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a deeply strange and bewildering one. The 1975 comedy made a few million dollars at the box office. In the years that followed, it grew to become immensely popular on home video. It was .. more
May 10, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Feb. 18
Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more
Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Secret Policeman’s Private Party
Mention The Secret Policeman’s Ball and music usually comes to mind—performances by an array of top performers from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s in a series of fundraisers for Amnesty International. But comedy was always at the heart of the projec.. more
Feb 9, 2010 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Enchanting Edibles
During thecountless hours Chef Michael Feker spent cooking in the kitchens of thefinest restaurants, some of which have been his own, he was cr,Eat/Drink more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Classic Early Television
A fly landed on the brow of Julius Caesar in the “Studio One” production of Shakespeare’s play. And then it flew away before Caesar could blink. At least I think that’s what happened in the 1955 program for CBS, preserved in shadowy black and.. more
Nov 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Women's Hockey's Jessie Vetter
Badger women's hockey goal Jessie Vetter is currently playing for Team USA (along with other current and former Badgers playing for both USA and Canada) I don't know a whole lot about team and club hockey, so I'll point you once again to these guy.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
John Mayer's Cynical World View and Possible Last Laugh
Oct 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
It wasn’t quite completely different, but Monty Python’s final film, 1983&rsqu completely different ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Silly Spam
Revivals of the King Arthur legend can usually berated in terms of historical accu Spamalot, ,Theater more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Spamalot
Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beware the Killer Rabbits!
Q: What do you bring to a witch burning at the stake? Spamalot ,A&E Feature more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature