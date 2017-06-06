Monument Square Art Festival
Wisconsin Fashion Beyond Green and Gold Jerseys
Museum of Wisconsin Art to open “A State of Fashion," an exhibit representing Wisconsin clothing and fashion design over many generations. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Monument Square Art Festival Returns to Downtown Racine May 30 & 31
On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more
May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Who Was Looking Out for O’Donnell Parking Structure?
In the aftermath of the tragedy at O’Donnell Park in June, questions are being raised about the county’s stewardship of its properties.Funds were cut out of two recent budgets for routine building inspections. And despite lawsuits over the ... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments