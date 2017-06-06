RSS

Monument Square Art Festival

Museum of Wisconsin Art to open “A State of Fashion," an exhibit representing Wisconsin clothing and fashion design over many generations. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:33 PM Visual Arts

On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more

May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Sponsored Content

In the aftermath of the tragedy at O’Donnell Park in June, questions are being raised about the county’s stewardship of its properties.Funds were cut out of two recent budgets for routine building inspections. And despite lawsuits over the ... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

