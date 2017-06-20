Moody Blues
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more
This Week’s Featured Beer: 3 Sheeps' Volume 6 Imperial Black Wheat
Alittle gnome found himself at a crossroad. In one direction was fame, fortune,money and success. The other way pointed to really cool waterslides. A criticaldecision was at hand.It’sa true story. Well, sort of. It was a graphic on a T-shirt.. more
A Lesson Before Dying With Uprooted
Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more
The Moody Blues
Known for their jazz-tinted symphonic rock, The Moody Blues rose to fame among British bands after the release of their orchestral second album, 1967's Days of Future Passed , which yielded the notable psychedelic, drawling singles... more
This Week in Milwaukee
Southern Culture on the Skids creates an eccentric mélange of rockabilly flair, swamp pop and humor to send up the boisterous country culture of the South. Their inaugural self-titled album in 1986 gave them a reputation for a raw, unproce... more
Hanging Out Backstage Onstage With James DeVita
As the Milwaukee Rep’s Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further sout.. more
The Moody Blues
An R&B-leaning British invasion rock band that took a turn toward the proggy in the late-’60s, when success afforded them the opportunity to begin recording symphonic opuses, The Moody Blues celebrated their 45th anniversary last year. more
The Moody Blues (8/7)
The legendary classic rockers, whose music defined an era, "Nights in White Satin", "Tuesday Afternoon", return to the Riverside stage. The Moody Blues will perform at the Riversi,Promotions more
The Moody Blues
An R&B-leaning British invasion rock band that took a turn toward the proggy toward the late-’60s, when success afforded them the opportunity to begin recording symphonic opuses, The Moody Blues celebrate their 45th anniversary this year. T... more
August 6 - August 12
The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more
