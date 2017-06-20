RSS

Moody Blues

Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Alittle gnome found himself at a crossroad. In one direction was fame, fortune,money and success. The other way pointed to really cool waterslides. A criticaldecision was at hand.It’sa true story. Well, sort of. It was a graphic on a T-shirt.. more

Mar 24, 2015 2:00 PM Eat/Drink

Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more

Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

Known for their jazz-tinted symphonic rock, The Moody Blues rose to fame among British bands after the release of their orchestral second album, 1967's Days of Future Passed , which yielded the notable psychedelic, drawling singles... more

Jun 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Southern Culture on the Skids creates an eccentric mélange of rockabilly flair, swamp pop and humor to send up the boisterous country culture of the South. Their inaugural self-titled album in 1986 gave them a reputation for a raw, unproce... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

As the Milwaukee Rep’s Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further sout.. more

Mar 26, 2011 6:08 PM Theater

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The legendary classic rockers, whose music defined an era, "Nights in White Satin", "Tuesday Afternoon", return to the Riverside stage. The Moody Blues will perform at the Riversi,Promotions more

Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

