Moon Curse
Keep An Eye Out For The Championship and Moon Curse's Stolen Gear
Dec 12, 2012 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Moon Curse's Heavy-as-Hell Debut Album
It should please the fans who have caught one of Moon Curse\'s ferocious live shows over the last year or so that the doomy Milwaukee trio\'s debut album is every bit as heavy as those crushing performances. The self-titled LP has been a long time.. more
Jun 6, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Drinking Liberally
News this weekend that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett plans to run for governor next year, in a race that could pit him against Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker, should leave the thirtsty politicos who meet monthly as part of the Drinki... more
Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Warrior Summit
Sponsors include Dryhootch, Milwaukee Mental HealthTask Force, Mental Health Americaof Wisconsin,National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Veterans Administration, DisabilityRights Wisconsin and Easter Seals Disability Services. The summit... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features