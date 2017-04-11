RSS
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 13, 2017
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Romance, Scars Pain and Love
Youngblood Theatre opened its first of two August shows last night. Rajiv Joseph’s intimate two-person romantic drama Gruesome Playground Injuries is being staged at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio Theatre, Rob Maass and Tess Cinpinski play Doug and Kay.. more
Aug 13, 2011 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Moonis light years behind its predecessors when measuring cinematic greatness, but, despit Moon ,Film more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
