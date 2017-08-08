Moonjune Records
Machine Mass: Machine Mass Plays Hendrix (MoonJune Records)
The instrumental trio Machine Mass celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first album with the release of Machine Mass Plays Hendrix. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Talinka: Talinka (MoonJune Records)
European group Talinka releases an album of undefinable yet jazz-influenced music. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Roxi Copland: Bad Decision
Milwaukee jazz singer Roxi Copland releases her third album, Bad Decision. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis: The Stone House (MoonJune Records)
The Stone House by Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis should appeal to fans of latter-day King Crimson, whose guitarist Robert Fripp seems to provide at least partial inspiration. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Album Reviews: 6.2
Akae Beka & I Grade Portals (I Grade) Jamaica is still the first Caribbean island nation coming to mind when it comes to reggae. Since around the turn of the century, however, St. C,Album Reviews more
May 31, 2016 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Dialeto
Although the great surf instrumentals of the ’60s were probably not on the minds of Dialeto when they recorded The Last Tribe, there are moments when the beautiful yet stark guitar-powered melodies conjure up those oceanic more
Jul 15, 2013 2:08 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Soft Machine Legacy
Soft Machine Legacy reads like a dubious proposition: a band with neither original members nor anyone from even the second or third lineups. But they sound great on Burden on Proof, carrying on the trajectory of the psychedelic more
Mar 28, 2013 4:50 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
douBt
The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more
Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Anarchy in Prague?
Rockwas still dangerous in Eastern Europe during the 1980s; the arrest of musiciansand suppression of concerts as illegal gatherings were still fresh memories.And yet, somehow or other, a New York performance poet at the fringe of th.. more
Sep 25, 2012 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
David Cook w/ The Script and Green River Ordinance
Bo Bice and Chris Daughtry introduced “American Idol” to rock music, and fabulously flamboyant rocker Adam Lambert showed the genre could be the highlight of the show with this year’s competition, but so far the only rock singer to actua more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee