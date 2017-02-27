RSS

Moonlight

moonlight.jpg.jpe

The first sign that La LaLand would not sweep Oscar night came early when it lost Best Costume to FantasticBeasts and Where to Find Them . But who could have predicted the embarrassingclimax: La La Land is announced for Best Picture—bu.. more

Feb 27, 2017 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more

Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose husband has been posting salacious workout selfies. Exciting upcoming events include: Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Read-a-Long at Bay View United Methodist Church, Feb. 25; Jackie Roberts Drag Sale ... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:59 PM Dear Ruthie

lalalandihh.jpg.jpe

Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13517.jpe

A singer of Near Eastern descent who grew up in Europe, Natacha Atlas became a star of world music for her ambitious cross-referencing of Arabic, techno and hip-hop influences. With Mounqaliba, she continues to apply the caressing moan of h... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13510.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13411.jpe

Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES