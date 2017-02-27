Moonlight
Oscars Chose Confrontation Over Escape
The first sign that La LaLand would not sweep Oscar night came early when it lost Best Costume to FantasticBeasts and Where to Find Them . But who could have predicted the embarrassingclimax: La La Land is announced for Best Picture—bu.. more
Feb 27, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Predictions
The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more
Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Say Cheese!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose husband has been posting salacious workout selfies. Exciting upcoming events include: Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Read-a-Long at Bay View United Methodist Church, Feb. 25; Jackie Roberts Drag Sale ... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:59 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Good Films Were Hard to Find in 2016
Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Natacha Atlas
A singer of Near Eastern descent who grew up in Europe, Natacha Atlas became a star of world music for her ambitious cross-referencing of Arabic, techno and hip-hop influences. With Mounqaliba, she continues to apply the caressing moan of h... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Stephanie Felchner Today in Milwaukee
The Fighter
Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews