Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:03 PM Film Clips

Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Film Clips

Morgan Freeman raises the gravitas level as an evolutionary biologist investigating the untapped potential of the human brain. Scarlett Johansson is well cast as a student who ingests a new drug int,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 9, 2015 12:25 PM Home Movies

Last time, Sawyer Nelson (Nathan Gamble) and Clay Haskett (Harry Connick Jr.) rescued the injured dolphin they called Winter. Cameron McCarthy (Morgan Freeman) developed a prosthetic tail for Winter, who found happiness with her surrogate m... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:38 PM Film Clips

 B.B. King has beencalled the “King of the Blues,” and not simply because of his surname. Thedocumentary B.B. King: The Life of Riley (out on DVD and Blu-ray) contains enough vintage concert footage to show thatthe man r.. more

Jul 17, 2014 8:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

It’s an old Hollywood trick and sometimes it pays off. In the comedy Last Vegas, a gaggle of instantly recognizable stars—Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline—are given roles allowing them to play off each other’s... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:22 AM Film Reviews

In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM Film Clips

One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more

May 27, 2013 11:53 PM Film Clips

Shakespeare was baptized on the 26th of April, 1954. So it stands to reason he was probably born on the 24th. UWM celebrates Shakespeare's birth today with an afternoon program in Special Collections at the UWM Library.(I love that the public ge.. more

Apr 24, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Yellow Ostrich singer-guitarist Alex Schaaf, who recorded 2011's The Mistress alone in his Appleton bedroom, is the kind of guy who once relied only on his boyish voice and a drum machine to make one EP (Fade Cave) and drew lyrics exclusive... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Dysfunctional families and lovable down-and-out characters have inspired many best-selling novels, and two new works of fiction continue the tradition of these winning plotlines. Up-and-coming authors Pete Nelson and Joe Meno deliver keen o... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Asked again and again by students for a book that was critical of American history, rather than repeating the same old platitudes, Howard Zinn despaired and wrote his own. A People’s History of the United States (1980) became one of the best sell.. more

Feb 15, 2010 4:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

Theteams were separated by a cyclone fence, a road and a world of difference. Onone side Invictus ,Film more

Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The whimsical holiday display features over 50 costumed Steiff animals including kanaroos, monkeys, bears and more. The display is free and open to the public. December 01, 2008 - January 05, 2009 ... more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

Now thatWalter Matthau and Jack Lemmon are dead, Jack Nicholson and MorganFreeman have s The Bucket List, ,Film more

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

