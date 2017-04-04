Morgan Freeman
Film Clips: April 6, 2017
Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:03 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 8.18
Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Out on Digital: Lucy
Morgan Freeman raises the gravitas level as an evolutionary biologist investigating the untapped potential of the human brain. Scarlett Johansson is well cast as a student who ingests a new drug int,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 9, 2015 12:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Sept. 8
Last time, Sawyer Nelson (Nathan Gamble) and Clay Haskett (Harry Connick Jr.) rescued the injured dolphin they called Winter. Cameron McCarthy (Morgan Freeman) developed a prosthetic tail for Winter, who found happiness with her surrogate m... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:38 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
B.B. King of the Blues
B.B. King has beencalled the “King of the Blues,” and not simply because of his surname. Thedocumentary B.B. King: The Life of Riley (out on DVD and Blu-ray) contains enough vintage concert footage to show thatthe man r.. more
Jul 17, 2014 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Last Vegas
It’s an old Hollywood trick and sometimes it pays off. In the comedy Last Vegas, a gaggle of instantly recognizable stars—Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline—are given roles allowing them to play off each other’s... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 30
In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 27
One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more
May 27, 2013 11:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
5th Annual William Shakespeare Birthday Celebration
Shakespeare was baptized on the 26th of April, 1954. So it stands to reason he was probably born on the 24th. UWM celebrates Shakespeare's birth today with an afternoon program in Special Collections at the UWM Library.(I love that the public ge.. more
Apr 24, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dark Knight Rises
The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Yellow Ostrich
Yellow Ostrich singer-guitarist Alex Schaaf, who recorded 2011's The Mistress alone in his Appleton bedroom, is the kind of guy who once relied only on his boyish voice and a drum machine to make one EP (Fade Cave) and drew lyrics exclusive... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Boswell Book Co. Hosts Pete Nelson, Joe Meno
Dysfunctional families and lovable down-and-out characters have inspired many best-selling novels, and two new works of fiction continue the tradition of these winning plotlines. Up-and-coming authors Pete Nelson and Joe Meno deliver keen o... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The People Speak
Asked again and again by students for a book that was critical of American history, rather than repeating the same old platitudes, Howard Zinn despaired and wrote his own. A People’s History of the United States (1980) became one of the best sell.. more
Feb 15, 2010 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Invictus
Theteams were separated by a cyclone fence, a road and a world of difference. Onone side Invictus ,Film more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
M&I Bank Annual Holiday Display
The whimsical holiday display features over 50 costumed Steiff animals including kanaroos, monkeys, bears and more. The display is free and open to the public. December 01, 2008 - January 05, 2009 ... more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays
Near-Death Experience
Now thatWalter Matthau and Jack Lemmon are dead, Jack Nicholson and MorganFreeman have s The Bucket List, ,Film more
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews