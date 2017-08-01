Morgan Hughes
Boys & Girls Club Helping Inner City Kids
Off the Cuff interviews Ceso Sprewell, director of the North Division High School Boys & Girls Club Community Learning Center, about his past, what drew him to service to our city’s youth and the importance of this organization in the inner... more
Aug 1, 2017 12:18 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
'Bare: A Pop Opera' Addresses Coming-of-Age with Poise and Purpose
Bare: A Pop Opera, presented by Outskirts Theatre Co., follows a group of high school seniors through issues of self-image, unrequited love, the pressure of parental expectations, faith and sexuality. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:30 PM Morgan Hughes Theater
Making Photos at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
The Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener
Interview with Joey Baird of Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener radio show. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:44 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff