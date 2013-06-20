Morning Radio
This Week on The Disclaimer: Brian Kramp on the State of Commercial Radio
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h..
Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
FM 102.1 Cuts Ties with Brian Kramp
FM 102.1's Brian Kramp, who has co-anchored the station's flagship morning show "Kramp and Adler" for seven years, has been let go from the station, he announced today in a Facebook post. "I want to thank all of you that have listened to the Kramp..
May 6, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s Decade of Change
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 2 Comments