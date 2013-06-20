RSS

Morning Radio

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h.. more

Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

kramp.jpg.jpe

FM 102.1's Brian Kramp, who has co-anchored the station's flagship morning show "Kramp and Adler" for seven years, has been let go from the station, he announced today in a Facebook post. "I want to thank all of you that have listened to the Kramp.. more

May 6, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage9235.jpe

Here’s a roundup of the best changes made in Milwaukee in the 21stcentury. The Ca An unacceptable racial gap: ,News Features more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES