RSS

morning wood acres

sunset.jpg.jpe

When I first began this blog, I wrote about a a retreat in The Driftless Area of Wisconsin. That was two years ago. Today, it remains a very magical place for me. It is one I could see myself happily and easily residing in one day. Every time I vi.. more

Jul 31, 2017 4:23 PM Off the Beaten Path

blogimage13761.jpe

That the Minneapolis duo Peter Wolf Crier released their debut record, Inter-Be , on Jagjaguwar, the same label as Bon Iver, only further invited comparisons that were probably already inevitable. Peter Wolf Crier’s music more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES