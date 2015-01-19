RSS

Morrissey

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

Alchemist Theatre’s success with H.H. Holmes last month was, evidently, no anomaly. The show’s success prompted plans for an even bigger Halloween show next year: FaustAn Evening at the Mephisto TheatreSmaller companies’ success continues into t.. more

Nov 13, 2010 9:32 PM Theater

Morrissey returns to familiar territory on his ninth solo album, Years of Refusal, re-ener Years of Refusal ,CD Reviews more

Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

It's the type of conundrum I like to see: Two tempting concerts in one night. Tonight, two killer acts, college-rock icon Morrissey and younger up-and-comers Los Campesinos!, headline conflicting concerts at 8 p.m., at the Rave and the Turner Hall.. more

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

After a seven-year hiatus from recording, former Smiths singer Morrissey returned a little bit grayer and a little chubbier but otherwise more or less the same for his seventh solo record in 2004, You Are the Quarry, the disc that returned ... more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mi,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Every year there's an artist or two that seizes the opportunity for uncontested press coverage (and early "could this be the album of the year?" buzz) by releasing records in January, a traditionally slow time for the music industry. Last year was.. more

Jan 23, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

It’s difficult to think of any movie better suited for the midnight circuit than Ar Army of Darkness ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

