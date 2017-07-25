Mortgage Freeman
Calliope's Vic Buell Launches a Trippy New Band, Vinz Clortho
It's easy to imagine why Vic Buell of Calliope may want to start a side project. Calliope's signature brand of heady, circus-ring psych-rock is so unmistakable that it doesn't always leave a lot of room for moonlighting—anything that band performs.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WMSE Hosts a Free "Local/Live" Concert with Mortgage Freeman
Milwaukee rockers Mortgage Freeman released one of the city's most entertaining albums of 2015 in their dizzying, spaced-out sophomore LP Streetcrusher. As wild as those songs were on record, though, they were meant to be heard live, where their s.. more
Jan 8, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Cavewives Dole Out Irony-Free Blues Epics on "Be The Dog"
There’s no shortage of Milwaukee bands right now piling their songs high with twisty, nutty arrangements and wild tempo shifts, though many of these bands are working with, if not quite a tongue in cheek, then at the very least a firm smirk. The C.. more
Jan 6, 2015 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mortgage Freeman Opt for Prog Overload on "Streetcrusher"
It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mortgage Freeman Pile On the Prog on "Space Tiger"
The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Calliope Finds a More Focused Groove on ‘Orbis’
While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Mortgage Freeman’s Proggy Grab Bag
Though it will always claim a diehard following, prog-rock remains one of music’s most maligned genres, dismissed by rock purists who reflexively turn up their noses at any composition that smacks of overwork or indulgence. more
Apr 10, 2013 12:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
East Side Music Tour @ Brady Street
Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more
Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
How Tough on Crime Should a Judge Be?
The three candidates vying for Branch 18 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court faced off last Thursday at a forum sponsored by the Milwaukee Bar Association. The seat, currently held by former Democratic legislator Pedro Colón, is being cha... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Speedfreaks w/ Powers
It took them over 20 years, but in 2009, the Milwaukee hardcore band Speedfreaks finally released a full-length album on CD and vinyl: Survive , a vital punk record they cut with Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John McLaughlin and The Rogues w/ Brew City Bombshells, God's Outlaw and Uncle Larry
A Milwaukee composer who has earned a reputation for his moody contributions to underground films, John McLaughlin’s latest project is a bluesy, vaudevillian band. John McLaughlin and The Rogues recreate the eerie spirit of early black more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘26’
Opera singers train on a standard set of 26 arias composed for 26 separate Italian operas in all the styles that have arisen since the form was invented in the Renaissance. Milwaukee Opera Theatre, with a new vision and energy, will present... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
This Week in Milwaukee
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee