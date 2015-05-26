Morton Feldman
Frank Almond’s Busy Weekend
Aeolus String Quartet, which just completed its time as resident graduate string quartet at Juilliard, appeared on the Frankly Music season finale last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra moved to the Pabst Thea... more
May 26, 2015 7:47 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Space and Creation: Kenilworth's 2014 Open Studio
"For years I said if I could only find a comfortablechair I would rival Mozart," wrote twentieth century composer MortonFeldman. While most would not insist on such grandiose results, it is easy tocommiserate with Feldman: the success of a crea.. more
Apr 21, 2014 6:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Threatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled Kill the more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee