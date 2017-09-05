Morton Shlabotnik
Quadro Nuevo/Cairo: Steps Flying Carpet (Just in Time Records)
On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Sail the Great Lakes, Drive Around Wisconsin
Morton Shlabotnik reviews a pair of books published by Minnesota's Adventure Publications, Tall Ships: History Comes to the Great Lakes and Wisconsin Day Trips by Themes. more
Nov 3, 2016 9:27 AM Morton Shlabotnik Books
Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars display command over the basics of rock ’n’ roll on Gulfstream, and offers echoes of New Orleans R&B, Creedence Clearwater Revival swamp boogie and zydeco shuffles. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Staging the Great Circus Parade
The Great Circus Parade has been a summer event in Milwaukee on and off since the 1960s—the kind of thing that draws fanatics who camp out the night before along the route, lest they lose their f,Books more
May 13, 2016 1:33 PM Morton Shlabotnik Books
Slivovitz: All You Can Eat (MoonJune Records)
Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club of France defined Gypsy jazz ages ago, but now an Italian group rises to claim the mantle. The Naples septet operates on the progressive end of jazz-rock with a steady tempo as the platform for improvisatio... more
Nov 3, 2015 5:39 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Daniel Fortin: Brinks (Fresh Sound New Talent)
The bass is upfront in the mix on Brinks, the debut by Daniel Fortin, and little wonder. He’s considered one of Canada’s best bassists for his side work in pop as well as jazz. For Brinks he focuses on jazz, with studiously developed melodi... more
Nov 3, 2015 5:38 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Rotem Sivan Trio: A New Dance (Fresh Sound New Talent)
For anyone who suspects that contemporary jazz has descended into tiresome virtuosity, the Rotem Sivan Trio offers proof that the old formats can still come alive. A New Dance conjures classic-era jazz guitar music and takes the form in les... more
Oct 6, 2015 6:43 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Big Galut(e): Big Galut(e)
Klezmer, Baroque and tango are all at home on the eponymous debut by Big Galut(e). The group is comprised of classically trained musicians intensely absorbed in the Jewish tradition. more
Sep 29, 2015 6:31 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble: The Whistle Blower (Fanfare Jazz)
Israeli-born, British-based Gilad Atzmon has enjoyed a varied career as saxophonist for everyone from Pink Floyd to Ian Dury, Robert Wyatt to Paul McCartney. His main love is jazz. On The Whistle Blower, the eighth album with his band, The ... more
Sep 15, 2015 5:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Chico Trujillo: Reina de Todas las Fiestas (Barbes Records)
The members of Chico Trujillo started by playing punk and ska, but like some of their brethren in the U.S. who fooled around with polka for kicks, they turned to the old music of their region as a fun marker of local identity. Reina de Toda... more
Jul 7, 2015 8:55 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet: Intercambio (Patois Records)
Formed in the San Francisco Bay area, the Grammy-nominated Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet maintains tempi solid enough to fill dance floors at salsa clubs but sufficiently fluid in changes to please jazz fans. Intercambio is their latest ... more
Jun 16, 2015 8:55 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Devin Gray: RelativE ResonancE (Skirl Records)
Drummer-composer is still an unusual hyphenation, but Devin Gray—along with saxophonist-clarinetist Chris Speed, pianist Kris Davis and bassist Chris Tordini—proves the combination can be done well on RelativE ResonancE. more
Jun 16, 2015 8:53 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Those Famous Norske Pies
Norske Nook Bakery and Restaurant’s owner Jerry Bechard and manager Cindee Borton-Parker share some of their prized recipes in a new cookbook, The Norske Nook Book of Pies and Other Recipes. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:28 PM Morton Shlabotnik Eat/Drink
Ajoyo: Ajoyo (Ropeadope)
The Paris-based Ajoyo brings together a gaggle of expatriates from North Africa, West Africa and the Middle East under an Afrobeat groove on their eponymous album. The polyrhythms sweep along the solos in a structure musically flexible enou... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
The Afrorockerz: The Afrorockerz (Buda Musique)
Based in France but international in origin, the members of The Afrorockerz represent what Afrobeat has become in the 21st century—their eponymous album is a smooth dance-floor mix comprised of pumping West African guitars, funky rock rhyth... more
Jan 28, 2015 7:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Cocek! Brass Band: Here Comes Shlomo
The slightly melancholy, often madcap sound of Balkan brass bands has assumed a more international feel along with a global audience. The U.S.-based Cocek! Brass Band might not sound entirely out of place more
Oct 21, 2014 11:28 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Simo Lagnawi: The Gnawa Berber (Riverboat Records)
Simo Lagnawi came to attention busking on London streets. Even in that polyglot capital he must have stood out for his colorful tribal garb and music. The Moroccan Berber expatriate maintains a thrumming, hypnotic groove throughout his late... more
Sep 17, 2014 5:33 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
The Bad Things: After the Inferno (Silent City Records)
Seattle will long be remembered as ground zero of grunge, but that’s not the only music the city has nurtured in recent times. The Bad Things are an Americana group with a particular perspective, which includes conjuring ghosts of the city... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:11 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Moira Smiley & VOCO: Laughter Out of Tears (Whim Records)
A feast of beautiful women’s voices is served in the latest release by Moira Smiley & VOCO. With the inspiration of polyphonic chorales such as the Bulgarian Women’s Choir, Smiley began as a Balkan song collector and has only widened her gr... more
Sep 2, 2014 7:24 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Fred Hersch Trio: Floating (Palmetto)
The award-winning pianist Fred Hersch returns with a new album of jazz a la Dave Brubeck. Intricately knotted melodies, angled sideways to the rhythms, are delivered with cool panache throughout Floating. Hersch focuses on his own compositi... more
Jul 29, 2014 11:07 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Cooking Up Delicious Vegan Meats
Field Roast Grain Meat Co.’s head chef, Tommy McDonald, shows what can be done using European charcuterie traditions infused with Asian traditions of using wheat as the primary protein instead of animal flesh. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:30 PM Morton Shlabotnik Eat/Drink
Quadro Nuevo/Cairo: Steps Flying Carpet (Just in Time Records)
On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Good Food, Good Beer Friday in the Third Ward
This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Short Order
New Book Teaches Vegan Cooking Without Fuss
Laura-Jane Koers’ vegan recipe book, Cook Lively!, contains recipes that can be made sans animal-derived ingredients without too much fuss. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:33 PM Morton Shlabotnik Eat/Drink
Duende Libre: Duende Libre
On Duende Libre, the bass-drums-keyboards trio Duende Libre puts a glossy finish on instrumental music that includes tantalizing bits of melody as well as compositional flair and echoes of past music from Cuba and the Caribbean. more
Apr 11, 2017 4:28 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Patrice Williamson and Jon Wheatley: Comes Love: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass (Riverlilly)
Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatl... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Red Baraat: Bhangra Pirates (Rhyme & Reason Records)
As the album title suggests, Bhangra Pirates is a wild take on contemporary Indian street music whose horns and booty-shaking marching beats will remind some listene,Album Reviews more
Mar 21, 2017 1:40 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Amelia Romano: New Perspectives
The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Zucchero: Black Cat (Wrasse Records)
With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Geri Schrab and Robert F. Boszhardt
Illustrated by photographs as well as painter Geri Schrab’s watercolor impressions, Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest tours 11 rock-art locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Although far from exhaustive, Hidden Thunder will serv... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:46 PM Morton Shlabotnik Books
Keith Oxman: East of the Village (Capri Records)
Tenor saxophonist Keith Oxman leads the trio heard on East of the Village, but he shares the spotlight with Jeff Jenkins on the mighty Hammond B3. The tracks are standards or at least familiar numbers in the jazz repertoire—melodies the cla... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:17 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Brian Dickinson Quintet: The Rhythm Method (Addo Records)
Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method recorded by the Brian Dickinson Quintet, the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired hi... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Jihye Lee Orchestra: April
The April 2014 sinking of a ferry with the loss of 300 lives off the coast of South Korea inspired Jihye Lee to compose April, a six-song suite for jazz orchestra. more
Feb 7, 2017 3:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis: The Stone House (MoonJune Records)
The Stone House by Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis should appeal to fans of latter-day King Crimson, whose guitarist Robert Fripp seems to provide at least partial inspiration. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Lauren Bush: All My Treasures
Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush on All My Treasures swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Marcel Khalifé: Andalusia of Love (Nagam Records)
Poised somewhere along the edge where traditional Near Eastern music meets Debussy, Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé’s Andalusia of Love is an album-long suite whose title references the period in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and... more
Nov 15, 2016 1:58 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Sail the Great Lakes, Drive Around Wisconsin
Morton Shlabotnik reviews a pair of books published by Minnesota's Adventure Publications, Tall Ships: History Comes to the Great Lakes and Wisconsin Day Trips by Themes. more
Nov 3, 2016 9:27 AM Morton Shlabotnik Books
Daniela Schächter: Vanheusenism: A Tribute To Jimmy Van Heusen
Jimmy Van Heusen was among the prolific contributors to the “Great American Songbook,” the body of work that took shape in the 1930s and ’40s. On Vanheusenism: A Tribute To Jimmy Van Heusen, , Daniela Schächter, an accomplished pianist, ... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:42 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Shirantha Beddage: Momentum
On his newest album, Momentum, Shirantha Beddage, one of Canada’s rising young jazz talents, leads a rhythmically agile combo across a set of eight original compositions. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
‘Healing the Vegan Way’
Like many cookbooks nowadays, Healing the Vegan Way underlies the recipes with a message, and in this case, the title says it all. Chef Mark Reinfeld maintains that processed foods in general, coupled with too much meat and dairy, are infla... more
Aug 30, 2016 1:56 PM Morton Shlabotnik Eat/Drink