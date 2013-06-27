Mosquito
Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ performance Wednesday night at Summerfest’s Harley-Davidson Roadhouse began, as does the group’s new album Mosquito, with the early standout “Sacrilege,” a furious soul nu,Concert Reviews more
Jun 27, 2013 11:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
UPDATE: Yeah Yeah Yeahs May or May Not Be Playing Summerfest
Summerfest hasn't started announcing its side-stage lineups yet, but a few bands are spilling the beans early by posting their tour itineraries on their websites. One of those bands is the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who will play Milwaukee's biggest musical.. more
Apr 2, 2013 12:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chris Duarte
A Texas electric blues prodigy who’s always seemed comfortable with the Stevie Ray Vaughan comparisons he’s invited consistently since his 1994 debut, Texas Sugar/Strat Magik, Chris Duarte has been particularly prolific in recently, rec,Tod... more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee