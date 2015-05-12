RSS

Moss Folk

musicgateway_psychfest.jpg.jpe

Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more

May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Music Feature

twim.jpg.jpe

Ira Glass, Loop, Demetri Martin and more! more

Apr 22, 2014 10:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Local Music

560173_466077510114752_200641005_n.jpg.jpe

With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more

Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Local Music

215956_211831575512794_2334830_n.jpg.jpe

A robust local scene is a plus year round, but January is when you really feel thankful for it. Big names and national touring acts are, quite literally, like fair-weather friends. They seem almost omnipresent in the summer more

Jan 14, 2013 12:27 PM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES