Moss Folk
The Milwaukee Psych Fest Presents ‘DIY Culture at its Finest’
Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more
May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: April 24-30
Ira Glass, Loop, Demetri Martin and more! more
Apr 22, 2014 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Psych Fest Returns for a Crowded Four-Day Weekend
Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Cactus Club Hosts the Inaugural Milwaukee Psych Fest
With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more
Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Melanie Brylow Local Music
Bare Mutants w/ Moss Folk and Red Stuff @ Cactus Club
A robust local scene is a plus year round, but January is when you really feel thankful for it. Big names and national touring acts are, quite literally, like fair-weather friends. They seem almost omnipresent in the summer more
Jan 14, 2013 12:27 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews