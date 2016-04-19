The Moth
Milwaukee's Fabulous Storytellers
Founded in 2009, the storytelling series Ex Fabula has grown from earnest experiment to thriving community hub. Its programming consists of slams, workshops, outreach events and even a weekly segment on WUWM. In the midst of America’s most ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM Elizabeth Elving A&E Feature
Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Peek: B&D were happily treated to a sneak preview of the new comedic film Role Play, which will premiere at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Jan. 19 and 20. Made on a microbudget, using local actors such as comedians more
Jan 10, 2013 1:18 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Secrets of the Milwaukee Public Museum
Lucky me! For this article, I get to see collections most visitors to the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM)... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan..... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Antarctic Bound
Biologist and filmmaker Jean Lemire has become the Cousteau of the icy southern ocean. With the series "Antarctic Mission: and "The Last Continent," Lemire takes us on a year-long journey aboard the icebreaking Canadian schooner Sedna IV as it .. more
Apr 22, 2011 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Art of Making Art @ Dean Jensen Gallery
Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more
Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Heels On Wheels at MGAC
New-York-based performance artists How To Build A Fire have been traveling across the country with a wildly eclectic program featuring multi-media theatre performances, “stardust, magic, sparkle, time-travel,” and probably quite a bit more that .. more
Apr 11, 2011 4:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Goes Smoke-Free
When you live in a civil society, you can’t do everything you want, when you want, wherever you want. Never is that fact of civilization more clear than when a populous has to start abiding by a newly penned law. Here in Wisconsin, Act 12—a... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 16 Comments
