RSS

Mother Courage And Her Children

A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more

Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Theater

There’s really no standard schedule for promoting a theatre show in Milwaukee. Seasons get announced at various times by various theatre companies. Shows from smaller companies have been known to pop-up at the last minute. Sometimes it gets confu.. more

Dec 2, 2010 1:27 PM Theater

123915031249dbeee881dd1.jpg.jpe

Thistypical Mexican menu features tacos, tostadas, enchiladas and chilerellenos, with one whole page devoted to seafood. A few dishes aremarked with the warning “red hot sauce!” You’,Dining Out more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES