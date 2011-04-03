'Mother Courage'
Mother Courage
Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage is an unflinching look at the horrors of war. No stranger to a challenge, director Dale Gutzman attempts to fit the intensity of this drama into one of Milwaukee's most intimate theater stages. more
Apr 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mother Courage
Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage is an unflinching look at the horrors of war. No stranger to a challenge, director Dale Gutzman attempts to fit the intensity of this drama into one of Milwaukee's most intimate theater stages. more
Apr 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mother Courage
Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage is an unflinching look at the horrors of war. No stranger to a challenge, director Dale Gutzman attempts to fit the intensity of this drama into one of Milwaukee's most intimate theater stages more
Apr 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mother Courage
Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage is an unflinching look at the horrors of war. No stranger to a challenge, director Dale Gutzman attempts to fit the intensity of this drama into one of Milwaukee's most intimate theater stages. more
Mar 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Off the Wall Stages Intense 'Mother Courage'
Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage is an unflinching look at the horrors of war. No stranger to a challenge, director Dale Gutzman attempts to fit the intensity of this drama into one of Milwaukee's most intimate theater stages. Yes, there's a... more
Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall Goes to Battle With 'Mother Courage'
With its latest production, Dale Gutzman's Off the Wall Theatre is tackling Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage. Marilyn White stars as Brecht's heroine in a production that's been in development for more than two years. White's strong onstage ... more
Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater