RSS

Moulin Rouge!

sunset.jpg.jpe

It’s a professional performing opportunity on a nice, spacious stage in Elm Grove. On the last day of the month, Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for Rising Stars at the Sunset Playhouse. Four rehearsals. Two performances days. S.. more

Apr 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage19087.jpe

Today, when we think of street art, we think of graffiti tagged by artists on the run from civil authorities or at odds with landlords who resist having their properties marked with satire or more aggressive forms of visual expression. This... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage12700.jpe

Robert Rodriguez penned the Predators script in 1995 at Fox Studio's request, as the sequel to John McTiernan's 1987 Predator. That film, budgeted at $18 million, made an $80 million-plus profit. After filming two lower budget sequels, Fox ... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES