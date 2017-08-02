RSS

The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more

Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

This year’s Milwaukee Fashion Week event, taking place Sept. 22-24, promises many rewards for the local fashion community. Twenty-four Midwestern designers will be featured, most of whom hail from Wisconsin and some of whom are students or ... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:48 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Abe Van Dyke

Milwaukee Fashion Week debuts Sept. 24-26 at three historic Milwaukee venues. more

Sep 15, 2015 5:07 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Quilts seem tobe on Milwaukee’s mind this January. Perhaps because, better than any otherspecies of blanket, they bridge the gap between bodily comfort and personalexpression. In other words, quilts satisfy on both a physical and aestheticleve.. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:55 PM Visual Arts

Mount Mary University

There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see.  The “DrawYour Soul .. more

Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

The power of grandmothers is evident at a young age: They are miraculously able to make presents appear, to delay bedtimes, to soothe the sting of boo-boos. In “Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon,” on display in Mount Mary University... more

Aug 5, 2014 9:24 PM Visual Arts

College Possible, founded in 2000 by low-income and first-generation college student Jim McCorkell, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income students earn college more

Apr 3, 2014 6:24 PM Expresso

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Alan Furst has been writing novels about World War II for almost four times as long as the war lasted. Beginning with Night Soldiers in 1988, he has written 11 excellent espionage novels set during the war and the years leading up to it.Lon... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The O’Brien vs. Leno debacle isn’t a petty Hollywood divorce where the media demands we pick a side and wear a shirt with our favorite “team.” No. This is serious. We have lost our great leader in late night, our commander in cheap more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

