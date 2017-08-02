mount mary university
Starving Artists’ Show: A Gathering to Support Both Education and Artists
The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Milwaukee Fashion Week Marks Its Second Year
This year’s Milwaukee Fashion Week event, taking place Sept. 22-24, promises many rewards for the local fashion community. Twenty-four Midwestern designers will be featured, most of whom hail from Wisconsin and some of whom are students or ... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:48 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Milwaukee Fashion Week Takes Flight
Milwaukee Fashion Week debuts Sept. 24-26 at three historic Milwaukee venues. more
Sep 15, 2015 5:07 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts 1 Comments
"The Eye and the Needle" at Mount Mary University's Marian Gallery
Quilts seem tobe on Milwaukee’s mind this January. Perhaps because, better than any otherspecies of blanket, they bridge the gap between bodily comfort and personalexpression. In other words, quilts satisfy on both a physical and aestheticleve.. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Draw Your Soul’ Art Exhibit at Mount Mary’s Marian Gallery
There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see. The “DrawYour Soul .. more
Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Super Grandmas Celebrated at Mount Mary University
The power of grandmothers is evident at a young age: They are miraculously able to make presents appear, to delay bedtimes, to soothe the sting of boo-boos. In “Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon,” on display in Mount Mary University... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Heroes of the Week: College Possible AmeriCorps Coaches and Volunteers
College Possible, founded in 2000 by low-income and first-generation college student Jim McCorkell, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income students earn college more
Apr 3, 2014 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Admirals vs. IceHogs
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Furst Returns With ‘Spies of the Balkans’
Alan Furst has been writing novels about World War II for almost four times as long as the war lasted. Beginning with Night Soldiers in 1988, he has written 11 excellent espionage novels set during the war and the years leading up to it.Lon... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
No Conan
The O’Brien vs. Leno debacle isn’t a petty Hollywood divorce where the media demands we pick a side and wear a shirt with our favorite “team.” No. This is serious. We have lost our great leader in late night, our commander in cheap more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy