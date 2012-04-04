RSS

From The Mouths Of The Middle Cl

blogimage18280.jpe

The Florida nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida conducted an extensive study last decade projecting... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage7329.jpe

Though the West Bend, Wis., folk duo gave their second album of gypsy dirges and Appalachian laments the loaded title <em>From the Mouths of the Middle Class</em>, they insist they\'re not a political band. \"We leave the politics to Green Day and.. more

Mar 29, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7329.jpe

Though the hit 1989 baseball comedy Major League followed a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians, most of the film was actually shot in Milwaukee at the city’s old County Stadium. Sharp eyes will notice a WTMJ logo on the stadium&... more

Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES