RSS

Move To Amend

In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

img-county-executive-disagrees-with-plan-to-reform-milwaukee-county-government.jpg.jpe

Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

On Monday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to override a Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele veto of a resolution allowing an important more

May 15, 2014 1:15 AM Expresso

scotus.jpg.jpe

If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more

Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more

Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM News Features

blogimage10422.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their opening series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES