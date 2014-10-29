Move To Amend
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Milwaukee County Referendum Questions Move Forward
Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let the People Decide Elections
On Monday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to override a Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele veto of a resolution allowing an important more
May 15, 2014 1:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: The Supreme Court Rules for the 1%
If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more
Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The $6 Billion Question: Did Corporations Buy Our Democracy?
Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more
Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
