How She Move
Kiwi
This is the second full-length CD by the eight-piece Jersey-based roots reggae band. The title is a bit misleading; high-energy music it is not. A funky rhythm section, punctuated by B3 organ fills and a three-piece horn section more
Apr 4, 2013 5:15 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
AUTOMatic Plays It Straight, Mostly
This summer the Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic released either their best or their worst song yet, depending on your tastes: “Move,” a thumping, electro-funk throwback that divided listeners who had grown accustomed... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Janis Joplin
“Get It While You Can,” the closing track on Pearl, proved strangely prophetic. Janis Joplin would die shortly after completing the 1970 session, cutting short her rapid development as an artist. Pearl was her greatest achievement, and the ... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bo Ryan
The JS has a really good article about Bo Ryan and his ability to take teams that seem down and out and make them into champions. Here's the first few paragraphs: Madison - If people didn't know before, they should know now to.. more
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Moving on Up
Rayawason her way up from the projects and on the path to medical school whenher sister How She Move ,Film more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews