RSS

How She Move

This is the second full-length CD by the eight-piece Jersey-based roots reggae band. The title is a bit misleading; high-energy music it is not. A funky rhythm section, punctuated by B3 organ fills and a three-piece horn section more

Apr 4, 2013 5:15 PM Album Reviews

automatic.jpg.jpe

This summer the Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic released either their best or their worst song yet, depending on your tastes: “Move,” a thumping, electro-funk throwback that divided listeners who had grown accustomed... more

Sep 26, 2012 4:26 PM Local Music

blogimage18812.jpe

“Get It While You Can,” the closing track on Pearl, proved strangely prophetic. Janis Joplin would die shortly after completing the 1970 session, cutting short her rapid development as an artist. Pearl was her greatest achievement, and the ... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The JS has a really good article about Bo Ryan and his ability to take teams that seem down and out and make them into champions. Here's the first few paragraphs: Madison - If people didn't know before, they should know now to.. more

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage710.jpe

Rayawason her way up from the projects and on the path to medical school whenher sister How She Move ,Film more

Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES