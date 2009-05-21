RSS

Movement

Newest rumors have both Chris Duffy and Hernan Iribarren will be sentback down to Nashville before the Interleague series with the Twins.Gerut will be put on the roster and the other spot is for RJ Swindleand his slow curve ball of doom.The Twi.. more

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage5103.jpe

Barreling Through Beethoven Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of West Arrivals ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 10, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage3757.jpe

  Former Brewers skinflint Bud Selig made yet another faux pas when he sent the Astros to play the Division Champion Cubs in a "neutral" facility, our own Miller Park. Selig was trying to ,Sports more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2250.jpe

Most marinophiles have probably dipped their hands in the water and petted a stingray at Shark Tale ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Remember that Wisconsin has one of the biggest O-lines in the country,averaging about 6'6" and 315 lbs. So why is Tyler Donovan constantlygetting knocked around? Where's the protection? more

Jan 1, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES