The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

The East North Avenue neighborhood is undergoing a transformation. more

May 23, 2017 8:00 PM News Features 6 Comments

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Dining Out

From fine dining Spanish in a new hotel to a public food court in a building housing student apartments, new dining options catering to every taste opened this month. Plus, a soul food spot serves meals family style and a Thai staple adds a... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:35 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Cream City Restoration, a vintage focused furniture and homegoods shop, has been around in one way or another since 2014. The companystarted as an after-work hobby for owners Jason and Kelsey McGinnis, who beganselling their refinished f.. more

Feb 16, 2016 6:43 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

Spanish eateries in Milwaukee have met with mixed success but the opening of Movida sets a new standard in español de cocina that everyone can enjoy. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:31 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

