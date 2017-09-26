movies
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 21, 2017
Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival Returns For Second Year
The Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival recentlyannounced a return for its second year, following a successful inaugural event.The festival will run from March 31 through April 2 at the UndergroundCollaborative on the lower level of t.. more
Jun 15, 2016 9:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Point Fish Fry & a Flick Returning to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movie.. more
Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Rob Hullum Around MKE
James Dean Banned in Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission v. Rebel Without a Cause
This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more
Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Jurassic World
It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more
Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Announces its 2015 Schedule
Jun 1, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukeewood
Hollywood it ain’t, but local movie-making is indeed a minor part of Milwaukee’s history. Any Milwaukeean worth their weight in Blatz knows that the classic baseball flick Major League was filmed primarily in and about town. And most probably reca.. more
May 12, 2015 3:50 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Reviewed In 60 Seconds: 'Unfriended'
The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?For more from The Optimism Vaccine, incl.. more
Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
A Hole In the Head
Frank Capra (It’s a Wonderful Life) reached the end zone of his career before making A Hole in the Head (1959). The director assembled a top cast for his adaptation of Arnold Schulman’s Broadway,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 9, 2015 12:56 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Old Garde at Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre recently announced that it would be opening the Milwaukee Premiere of a comic play by Bruce Murphy. The Old Garde is evidently about a floundering theatre company struggling with the fact that its central creative force is no.. more
Nov 5, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Captain Phillips
It’s easy to forget that the guy under the graying beard in Captain Phillips is Tom Hanks. Drainedof his everyman smirk, that ironic shrug suggesting that he’s having a goodtime being a Hollywood star, Hanks disappears e.. more
Nov 3, 2013 8:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting
Cinematic Magic: The Oriental Theatre
Popcorn and toilet paper: Don't be surprised if you see either of these items flying at the movie screens at the Oriental Theatre. Whether it's a screening of the interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show or an independent film, this theater ha... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Katy Perry: Part of Me
If you're a teenage boy looking for love, you could do worse than buy a ticket for a Katy Perry concert... more
Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Forgetting the Past, One Military Movie at a Time
When philosopher George Santayana said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned... more
Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
From Hollywood to Washington
Although it's still 2011, the 2012 presidential campaign has already begun—and for political... more
Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Banned in Cream City!
Forty years ago this summer, the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission (MMPC)... more
Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
The Car-Chase Connection
When The French Connection burst onto screens in 1971, moviegoers were transfixed by its amazing car-chase sequence in New York City. To lovers of cops-and-robbers flicks, good guy/bad guy car chases are where it's at—and we've seen many, m... more
Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature