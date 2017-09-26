RSS

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Home Movies

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM Home Movies

The Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival recentlyannounced a return for its second year, following a successful inaugural event.The festival will run from March 31 through April 2 at the UndergroundCollaborative on the lower level of t.. more

Jun 15, 2016 9:01 PM Around MKE

Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movie.. more

Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Around MKE

This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more

Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Jurassic World Still

It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more

Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Film Clips

Jun 1, 2015 2:00 PM Around MKE

Hollywood it ain’t, but local movie-making is indeed a minor part of Milwaukee’s history. Any Milwaukeean worth their weight in Blatz knows that the classic baseball flick Major League was filmed primarily in and about town. And most probably reca.. more

May 12, 2015 3:50 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?For more from The Optimism Vaccine, incl.. more

Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Around MKE

Frank Capra (It’s a Wonderful Life) reached the end zone of his career before making A Hole in the Head (1959). The director assembled a top cast for his adaptation of Arnold Schulman’s Broadway,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 9, 2015 12:56 AM Home Movies

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Boulevard Theatre recently announced that it would be opening the Milwaukee Premiere of a comic play by Bruce Murphy. The Old Garde is evidently about a floundering theatre company struggling with the fact that its central creative force is no.. more

Nov 5, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

 It’s easy to forget that the guy under the graying beard in Captain Phillips is Tom Hanks. Drainedof his everyman smirk, that ironic shrug suggesting that he’s having a goodtime being a Hollywood star, Hanks disappears e.. more

Nov 3, 2013 8:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Daily Dose

Popcorn and toilet paper: Don't be surprised if you see either of these items flying at the movie screens at the Oriental Theatre. Whether it's a screening of the interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show or an independent film, this theater ha... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

If you're a teenage boy looking for love, you could do worse than buy a ticket for a Katy Perry concert... more

Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

When philosopher George Santayana said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned... more

Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Although it's still 2011, the 2012 presidential campaign has already begun—and for political... more

Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Forty years ago this summer, the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission (MMPC)... more

Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

When The French Connection burst onto screens in 1971, moviegoers were transfixed by its amazing car-chase sequence in New York City. To lovers of cops-and-robbers flicks, good guy/bad guy car chases are where it's at—and we've seen many, m... more

Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

