RSS

Mozzaluna

totw_landingpage.jpg.jpe

Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

totw_landingpage.widea.jpg.jpe

Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_mozzaluna.jpg.jpe

Tucked inside the Old World Wisconsin-like Stonewood Village in Brookfield, Mozzaluna is a cozy Italian restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizzas. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:12 PM Dining Out

localmusic_jryantrio_photobyblackdogstudios.jpg.jpe

Black Dog Studios

Call it jazz for a cause: Every penny the J. Ryan Trio earns goes to charity. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:07 PM Local Music

mozz.jpg.jpe

Nestled in Brookfield’s quaint Stonewood Village Center (17700 W. Capitol Drive), Mozzaluna Pizzeria and Ristorante is drawing crowds with their authentic, wood-fired pizzas. The traditionally hand-tossed pizzas more

Jan 10, 2014 1:32 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES